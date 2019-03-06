LionOBytes Launches LionO360 Sales Automation Platform

LionOBytes today launched LionO360, a cloud- and mobile-based CRM solution that includes sales automation, warehouse management, customer service management, field representative management, and route management in one platform.

"Our mission is to help companies and organizations grow their business by converting more sales leads, providing better support for their inside and outside sales teams, and enabling comprehensive inventory management," said Arun Upadhyay, CEO and founder of LionOBytes, in a statement. "With LionO360, companies can automate these critical business processes, boosting team productivity, saving resources, and increasing profits."

The LionO360 platform also allows organizations to track the complete sales life cycle, from onboarding and client visits to product orders and invoicing. With LionO360 software, all customer contact information and recordings of sales-customer communications are stored in a single place. Sales reps and other users need only to enter leads' email addresses and the system completes the remaining information, such as company name, designation, address, business type, and more.

Additionally, LionO360 integrates with most third-party applications, including Gmail and Microsoft Office 365.

LionO360's inventory management system enables companies to also manage all product orders and track invoices, purchase orders, and products in stock in real time. All inventory management and sales processes are tracked through LionO360's service ticketing system. All information stored or used within LionO360, such as payment and personal information, is secured by encrypted socket layer technology.