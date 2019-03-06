CleverTap Partners with Vonage
Mobile marketing automation platform provider CleverTap has partnered with Vonage, a business cloud communications provider, to enable additional user engagement channels directly from CleverTap’s mobile automation platform via Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform.
With this partnership, mobile marketers can build personalized omnichannel communications experiences throughout the entire customer life cycle at scale. They can leverage various channels of customer communications, such as SMS, social messaging apps and more, to craft engaging customer experiences.
"CleverTap provides some of the world's largest companies with the best-of-breed mobile marketing solutions to help them create a seamless customer experience," said Sunil Thomas, co-founder and CEO of CleverTap, in a statement. "Nexmo's proven expertise in the cloud communications space, combined with its ability to swiftly leverage the latest technological advances, makes Nexmo a key partner for us. CleverTap customers can focus on building differentiated engagement strategies that win without having to worry about operational issues such as security, deliverability, and reliability."
"Vonage's partnership with CleverTap empowers customers to engage with their users through the right channels with the right message at scale and provides a superior experience that drives long-term user retention and revenues," said Omar Javaid, Vonage's chief product officer, in a statement. "The ability to auto-segment users in real time based on their propensity to respond positively to a specific message on a favorable channel is what makes this partnership unique."