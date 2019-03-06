CleverTap Partners with Vonage

Mobile marketing automation platform provider CleverTap has partnered with Vonage, a business cloud communications provider, to enable additional user engagement channels directly from CleverTap’s mobile automation platform via Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform.

With this partnership, mobile marketers can build personalized omnichannel communications experiences throughout the entire customer life cycle at scale. They can leverage various channels of customer communications, such as SMS, social messaging apps and more, to craft engaging customer experiences.