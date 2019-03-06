Translations.com Integrates with Adobe Experience Manager

Translations.com, the technology division of TransPerfect, a provider of language and technology solutions, has launched an enhanced GlobalLink Connect for Adobe Experience Manager.

This latest version of GlobalLink AI lets users ezxpand their content library by combining neural machine translation technology, machine learning translation memory, and other sophisticated proprietary technologies.

Since 2009, GlobalLink Connect for Adobe Experience Manager has provided marketers with a solution for launching and maintaining multilingual content. This latest version includes the following features:

Translation workflow automation for Assets, Sites, and Adobe Campaign, the company's email and cross-channel orchestration solution;

Site and content change detection;

Searchable intuitive dashboard;

Vanity link in-language optimization;

AI-powered localization;

Content fragments support; and

Support for non-standard Experience Manager site structures.