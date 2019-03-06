Translations.com Integrates with Adobe Experience Manager
Translations.com, the technology division of TransPerfect, a provider of language and technology solutions, has launched an enhanced GlobalLink Connect for Adobe Experience Manager.
This latest version of GlobalLink AI lets users ezxpand their content library by combining neural machine translation technology, machine learning translation memory, and other sophisticated proprietary technologies.
Since 2009, GlobalLink Connect for Adobe Experience Manager has provided marketers with a solution for launching and maintaining multilingual content. This latest version includes the following features:
- Translation workflow automation for Assets, Sites, and Adobe Campaign, the company's email and cross-channel orchestration solution;
- Site and content change detection;
- Searchable intuitive dashboard;
- Vanity link in-language optimization;
- AI-powered localization;
- Content fragments support; and
- Support for non-standard Experience Manager site structures.
"Artificial intelligence is playing an increasing role in guiding marketing and localization strategies. The integration of Adobe Marketing Cloud with GlobalLink Connect and GlobalLink AI makes it simple for Adobe users to deliver consistent digital experiences for their customers in any language," said Phil Shawe, president and CEO of Translations.com, in a statement.
"Adobe continually seeks out partners eager to help our customers innovate and extract the greatest possible value out of their investment in our solutions," said Cody Crnkovich, head of platform partners and strategy at Adobe, in a statement. "Throughout our partnership, Translations.com has continued to help our shared customers find new and interesting ways to scale how they launch and maintain multilingual digital experiences. It is no surprise to see that they have harnessed artificial intelligence to help marketers reach new markets faster than ever before."
Related Articles
Translations.com Integrates with Contentful
21 Aug 2018
Translations.com's GlobalLink Connect for Contentful helps joint customers launch and maintain multilingual digital content.
Translations.com Launches Media.Next Localization Solution
06 Sep 2018
Translations.com's Media.Next enhances its platform for managing multilingual content.