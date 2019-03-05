Toast Adds Features to Enhance the Guest Experience

Toast, a restaurant management platform provider, today released Toast Guest Feedback, a multichannel guest feedback platform built exclusively for restaurants to collect and act on guest reviews in real time via Toast Digital Receipts and Toast Go.

"We're committed to helping the restaurant industry apply technology to increase revenue, improve operations, and delight guests," said Steve Fredette, president and co-founder of Toast, in a statement. "In an industry where online ratings can dramatically impact revenue, reputation management is more important than ever for the Toast restaurant community. We developed Toast Guest Feedback in response to this trend; restaurateurs can better manage their online reputations, perform service recovery, attract new diners, and retain guests."

With Toast Guest Feedback, restaurateurs can collect positive or negative reviews from dine-in guests when checking out with Toast Go; they can also collect feedback from diners ordering food to-go through Toast Digital Receipts. Restaurant managers can receive SMS notifications every time guests leave negative reviews. The Toast Guest Feedback report summarizes all reviews.

Toast also added functionality to the Toast Kiosk. These capabilities include the following: