InsideView, PerfectSense, Crownpeak, and Contentful Achieve AWS Certification

InsideView, a provider of targeting intelligence, content management systems provider PerfectSense, digital content infrastructure provider Contentful, and Crownpeak, a provider of digital customer acquisition and retention solutions, have all achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Digital Customer Experience Competency status.

The four companies are also members of the AWS Partner Network (APN). To receive the AWS Digital Customer Experience Competency designation, APN partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

"InsideView is dedicated to helping companies achieve their revenue goals by leveraging market data and digital intelligence," said Heidi Tucker, vice president of global alliances at InsideView, in a statement. "We depend on AWS to deliver the data and intelligence business-to-business sellers and marketers need and are proud to achieve AWS Digital Customer Experience Competency status. We aggregate, validate, and continuously refresh enormous amounts of data and digital signals at scale, leveraging AI data models and machine learning to deliver it in a timely, consumable form to our customers. We rely on the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation AWS provides to keep pace with the volume of data and rate of change."

"As one of only a handful of companies to be identified in the content management category of the DCX Competency, we are extremely proud to achieve the AWS Digital Customer Experience Competency status," said Ian Lowe, vice president of marketing at Crownpeak, in a statement. "Becoming an APN Partner recognizes Crownpeak's commitment to assisting brands in creating meaningful connections with their customers and delivering consistent and high-quality digital experiences."

"We're thrilled our content infrastructure and expertise is recognized through this achievement and our membership in the AWS Partner Network," said Sascha Konietzke, CEO and co-founder of Contentful, in a statement. "Contentful is purpose-built to integrate with the modern, cloud-based software stack, so leveraging AWS is a natural choice. We look forward to empowering customers to manage content more cohesively to deliver their digital products faster."

"Perfect Sense is proud to achieve AWS Digital Customer Experience Competency status," said Lisa Beaudoin, co-founder and chief customer officer of Perfect Sense, in a statement. "We have been able to deliver world-class performance for some of the top consumer brands and media companies through the power of Brightspot and AWS. By leveraging solutions like AWS Elemental, Amazon Comprehend, and Amazon Rekognition, we have extended the capabilities of Brightspot to deliver immediate value to our customers, and we will continue to leverage their breadth of services and embrace the pace of innovation that AWS provides."