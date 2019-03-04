Qubit Launches Start, Grow, and Pro for Personalization

Qubit, a provider of marketing personalization technology, has released a tiered product portfolio that's designed to help retailers achieve integrated personalization.

Tailored for enterprise and high-growth retailers, the Qubit products work together to jump-start personalization initiatives, drive growth, and enable advanced API-driven use cases.

This new portfolio includes the following products:

Qubit Start, for fast implementation, focus on the fundamentals, and to deliver value quickly through social proof, product recommendations, and product discovery solutions;

Qubit Grow, to solve specific industry and business challenges, like driving first to second purchase, notifying visitors when products are back-in-stock, and deploying relevant messaging based on behavioral data. All experiences are underpinned by Qubit's segmentation capability.

Qubit Pro, offering unlimited scale, custom experiences, developer tools, and deep integrations.