Qubit Launches Start, Grow, and Pro for Personalization
Qubit, a provider of marketing personalization technology, has released a tiered product portfolio that's designed to help retailers achieve integrated personalization.
Tailored for enterprise and high-growth retailers, the Qubit products work together to jump-start personalization initiatives, drive growth, and enable advanced API-driven use cases.
This new portfolio includes the following products:
- Qubit Start, for fast implementation, focus on the fundamentals, and to deliver value quickly through social proof, product recommendations, and product discovery solutions;
- Qubit Grow, to solve specific industry and business challenges, like driving first to second purchase, notifying visitors when products are back-in-stock, and deploying relevant messaging based on behavioral data. All experiences are underpinned by Qubit's segmentation capability.
- Qubit Pro, offering unlimited scale, custom experiences, developer tools, and deep integrations.
"Businesses need to modernize, accelerate, and transform their personalization programs," said Graham Cooke, CEO of Qubit, in a statement. "The products announced today will enable organizations to build differentiated customer experiences in a frictionless way, either beginning or doubling-down on personalization. With 83.9 percent of retail shoppers only ever purchasing once, Qubit is here to ensure we're fixing the biggest industry problems and building solutions that match up to the strategic goals of our customers."
"Personalization is both a strategy and a technology," said Simon Jaffery-Reed, vice president of product at Qubit, in a statement. "For personalization to be truly successful, organizations need data-driven solutions that enable them to start quickly, prove value, and then accelerate. We believe this new portfolio will align with existing processes and address some of the barriers that have traditionally prevented marketing and tech teams from being able to deliver truly personalized brand experiences online. That's the problem we want to solve."