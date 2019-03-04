commercetools Cloud Commerce Platform Now Available on Microsoft Azure

commercetools, providers of a cloud-based commerce platform, is partnering with Microsoft to offer its multitenant platform hosted on Azure as an additional cloud option.

Azure's web, mobile, and Azure IoT services can be used to build customer-facing experiences, with commercetools powering the back end. Azure Machine Learning service APIs can be used to further enrich those experiences by targeting the right content and experiences to the right customers at the right time.

"Companies today expect scalability and availability on a global level from their commerce platforms, and thus cloud solutions have proved to be a major catalyst for growth and agility to these enterprises. The strong demand for our platform is testament to the fact that modern cloud-based commerce is viewed as a critical requirement for business growth," said Dirk Hoerig, CEO of commercetools, in a statement. "The strategic move to adopt Microsoft Azure enables our clients to grow their online business at scale with the most modern cloud architecture and infrastructure." "We are pleased that commercetools is looking to power its platform using Microsoft Azure, providing a globally scalable solution in the cloud with rich capabilities to our joint customers," said Paul Maher, general manager of industry experiences at Microsoft, in a statement.

commercetools is now listed on the Azure Marketplace and Microsoft AppSource, making the solution more available to the Microsoft ecosystem and developers.