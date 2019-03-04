Virsera Launches SpurGo Microsoft Dynamics 365 Add-In

Virsera, an enterprise gamification and goal acceleration company, has released the SpurGo Dynamics Add-In for Microsoft Dynamics 365.

"We found that many of our customers were using SpurGo to increase sales performance and were taking the extra step to track it with great CRM solutions like Microsoft Dynamics CRM," said John Diefendorf, CEO of Virsera, in a statement. "So it was really a no-brainer to enable this unified integration and provide it as a complementary add-on for customers who are already using Dynamics."

Once the Add-In is installed from Microsoft AppSource, players can engage in SpurGo Challenges, complete Tasks in their Microsoft Dynamics 365 dashboards, and have the results automatically report back to the SpurGo Leaderboard.