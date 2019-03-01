Virtualitics Updates Virtualitics Immersive Platform with Machine Learning and 3D Visualizations

Virtualitics, a software company specializing in machine learning, advanced data analytics, and visualization, has released a new version of its Virtualitics Immersive Platform (VIP) to support more use cases for a wider array of industries.

The software uses artificial intelligence to identify key insights in the data, while immersive visualization presents the data and explains the AI findings through desktop or coupled with virtual reality (VR).

"Data scientists are in high demand, and there are simply not enough of them to satisfy the need. Our software bridges this gap, allowing non-data scientists to exploit sophisticated machine learning routines in a few clicks, and at the same time greatly improving data scientists' workflows through high-dimensional visualizations and a way to build powerful narratives to explain their models to key stakeholders," said Ciro Donalek, co-founder and chief technology officer at Virtualitics, in a statement.

The new features in VIP include the following:

Machine learning (ML) tools;

Advanced multidimensional visualization;

Top-tier virtual reality (VR) experience;

Python API that allows data scientists to connect VIP with their platforms of choice and call routines programmatically.

The software can be integrated into client infrastructures with embedded ML routines to help users find key insights and unlock high-dimensional visualizations in real time collaboration through the Shared Virtual Office (SVO), where users can share their analysis and build immersive dashboards.