aqfer Launches Marketplace Data Sharing Platform for Marketers

aqfer, providers of a data-centric marketing architecture, today launched aqfer Marketplace, a data sharing platform. ShareThis, AirDXP, and several other data providers will serve as the inaugural aqfer Marketplace data partners.

"aqfer provides true data portability in the cloud where marketers can connect with the vendors that provide collection, analysis, and distribution," said Marc Sabatini, CEO of aqfer, in a statement. "The aqfer Marketplace re-envisions the digital media landscape with an app mentality where vendors plug into brand-owned platforms, which improves efficiency by reducing time to production and immediately lowers costs."

The aqfer Marketplace helps marketers securely share their data directly with partners on the network. Key benefits include the following:

Sharing data without needing to move or load data or create additional pipelines;

Delivering lightweight and portable performance that eliminates the need for large file sharing and removes the need for additional pixels and data syndication file formats;

Enabling partners with data direct agreements at no additional cost;

Allowing enterprises to control access to their data with granularity, determining what is shared, with whom, and for how long; and

Ensuring data is compliant with industry regulations.

ShareThis will offer their segment building capabilities as well as the full data feed via the aqfer Marketplace platform.