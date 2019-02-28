aqfer Launches Marketplace Data Sharing Platform for Marketers
aqfer, providers of a data-centric marketing architecture, today launched aqfer Marketplace, a data sharing platform. ShareThis, AirDXP, and several other data providers will serve as the inaugural aqfer Marketplace data partners.
"aqfer provides true data portability in the cloud where marketers can connect with the vendors that provide collection, analysis, and distribution," said Marc Sabatini, CEO of aqfer, in a statement. "The aqfer Marketplace re-envisions the digital media landscape with an app mentality where vendors plug into brand-owned platforms, which improves efficiency by reducing time to production and immediately lowers costs."
The aqfer Marketplace helps marketers securely share their data directly with partners on the network. Key benefits include the following:
- Sharing data without needing to move or load data or create additional pipelines;
- Delivering lightweight and portable performance that eliminates the need for large file sharing and removes the need for additional pixels and data syndication file formats;
- Enabling partners with data direct agreements at no additional cost;
- Allowing enterprises to control access to their data with granularity, determining what is shared, with whom, and for how long; and
- Ensuring data is compliant with industry regulations.
ShareThis will offer their segment building capabilities as well as the full data feed via the aqfer Marketplace platform.
"aqfer essentially creates an easy-button for the marketer to leverage our data for insights, analytics, activation, and models," said Dana Hayes, Jr., CEO of ShareThis, in a statement. "The aqfer Marketplace provides a highly scalable framework that easily integrates with our existing applications through a robust set of APIs, which significantly reduced our time to production."
"What excites us about aqfer Marketplace and the larger aqfer platform is how turnkey it is to switch on multiple onboarding partners, like us, to enable data aggregators and providers easy access to incremental revenue from the new activation channels that each onboarder brings to the table," said Steven Francolla, CEO of AirDXP, an independent onboarding services provider, in a statement.