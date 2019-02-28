Qlik Partners with DataRobot

Qlik has partnered with DataRobot to bring automated machine-learning modeling directly into Qlik, bringing predictive data decision-making within any analytics workflow.

"Machine learning is essential in helping users explore the vast arrays of data needed for unique insights that drive outcomes," said Drew Clarke, senior vice president of strategy management at Qlik, in a statement. "The integration with DataRobot enhances Qlik's existing AI and machine learning capabilities by bringing predictive modeling usually limited to data scientists to every business user."

Qlik already delivers machine learning capabilities through its cognitive engine and platform with Insight Advisor, which auto-generates and suggests the best analytics and insights to explore based on the overall data set and users' search criteria. Now by leveraging Qlik's open platform, extension technology, and the open-source Qlik DataRobot connecto, DataRobot allows Qlik users to develop and democratize machine-learning models.

"Leading enterprises are embracing the need for AI and machine learning and want help applying these innovations at scale across the business," said Seann Gardiner, senior vice president of business development at DataRobot, in a statement. "Automating data analysis and predictive machine learning-driven models meets a need data scientists can't scale to fill and will enable business users to get more value and understanding from data not otherwise possible."

With the Qlik open-source extension and connector, users can do the following: