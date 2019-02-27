Engagio Launches Engagement Minute Attribution for ABM

Engagio, a provider of account-based marketing solutions, has released Engagement Minute Attribution for Dash, its account based attribution solution.

Dash can now analyze the impact of both marketing and sales activity together.

Engagio analyzes the amount of time spent to determine whether accounts are engaged and ready to move to the next stage. The software helps B2B marketers understand the behavior of multiple people within specific accounts and then visualizes activity at the account level.

Engagio's new attribution capabilities allow marketers to do the following:

Align journey analytics and attribution with the activities that drive engagement at the account level;

Consider and compare the relative impact of all touches, including web visits, intent data, and high engagement activities, such as sales calls and meetings;

Move beyond campaign tracking to understand the impact of the entire revenue team; and

Measure business outcomes along the entire buyer journey, pre- and post-purchase.