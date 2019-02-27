Engagio Launches Engagement Minute Attribution for ABM
Engagio, a provider of account-based marketing solutions, has released Engagement Minute Attribution for Dash, its account based attribution solution.
Dash can now analyze the impact of both marketing and sales activity together.
Engagio analyzes the amount of time spent to determine whether accounts are engaged and ready to move to the next stage. The software helps B2B marketers understand the behavior of multiple people within specific accounts and then visualizes activity at the account level.
Engagio's new attribution capabilities allow marketers to do the following:
- Align journey analytics and attribution with the activities that drive engagement at the account level;
- Consider and compare the relative impact of all touches, including web visits, intent data, and high engagement activities, such as sales calls and meetings;
- Move beyond campaign tracking to understand the impact of the entire revenue team; and
- Measure business outcomes along the entire buyer journey, pre- and post-purchase.
"Marketing has shifted from being perceived as the arts and crafts department to a real revenue driver," said Jon Miller, founder and CEO of Engagio, in a statement. "A significant aspect to driving and forecasting revenue is understanding what programs are the most effective. Traditional marketing attribution tools have been a good first step, but they have left out the impact of sales and sales development, which are essential in account-based marketing and outbound models. With our new Engagement Minute Attribution, we are making it easier to see how both marketing and sales play a role in driving revenue together."
Related Articles
Engagio Announces ABM Smart Tools
09 Aug 2018
The suite of account-based marketing features enables marketers to increase engagement and improve target account health across multiple account funnels.
Engagio Launches ABM Automation
19 Sep 2018
Engagio ABM Automation aims to help B2B Marketers scale account-based programs and automate ABM actions at the account and lead level.