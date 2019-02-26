TapClicks Launches Report Studio for Marketers

TapClicks, a provider of cloud-based marketing analytics, reporting, orders, and workflow, today launched the TapClicks Report Studio, a suite of data visualization tools created specifically to enable marketers, advertisers, and client service teams to integrate interactive graphics into reports and presentations.

The TapClicks Report Studio brings new visual storytelling capabilities to the TapClicks Marketing Operations Platform. These new tools are designed to help marketers illustrate campaign success, prove return on marketing investment, and create more impactful, memorable sales presentations.

"Marketing professionals have struggled with data analysis and translating data into digestible and actionable information, often at the mercy of solutions made for data scientists," said Scott Guttenberger, senior director of marketing at TapClicks, in a statement. "Our goal with TapClicks Report Studio is to provide creative design tools built specifically for marketers to help them leverage data to create visually stunning graphics that better communicate results and showcase campaign success."

Featured capabilities include the following:

Data Visualization with reporting tools, dynamic text, object effects, GIF support, a drag-and-drop data editor, and a gallery of reporting and style templates;

Data Storytelling, building on the analytics tools available through the TapClicks Marketing Operations Platform to offer live report previews and tighter integration with Microsoft PowerPoint; and

Presentation Modeto help users create presentations, dynamically take notes, and highlight information.