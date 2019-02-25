UserTesting Launches Live Conversation Mobile

UserTesting, providers of an on-demand human insight platform, today launched Live Conversation Mobile to allow companies to connect and learn from their customers on their mobile devices and in real-world environments.

Live Conversation Mobile takes virtual one-on-0ne customer interviews beyond the desktop to Android and iOS mobile devices.

Live Conversation Mobile gives companies a view of how their customers interact with their websites, mobile apps, or in-store experience using mobile devices in everyday environments. With Live Conversation Mobile, moderated interviews can now take place anytime.

Live Conversation Mobile includes the following capabilities:

Users can share their mobile camera views for live interviews.

Mobile app prototyping, allowing companies to ind out how intuitive and easy-to-use their mobile apps are before launch it by testing usability, feature, flow, and languages with potential users through both unmoderated tests or live interviews, targeting their audiences in the UserTesting panel or targeting their own customers with MyRecruit.