B2Lead and Techconnectr Partner to Deliver Quality Leads Through Marketplace

B2Lead, a provider of lead generation and content syndication, is partnering with TechConnectr, a provider of account-based marketing and lead generation solutions. B2Lead will provide services through the TechConnectr Marketplace as a Preferred Partner.

"TechConnectr is new to the industry but backed by long-term industry leaders, like Bob Samuels. Our TechConnectr Marketplace partnership will help B2Lead expand its reach beyond wholesale and agency clients and deliver our complete portfolio of global solutions to a wider audience," said Mark Nachlis, head of sales and marketing at B2Lead, in a statement.

"TechConnectr helps marketers deliver highly targeted, quality leads to their sales teams. We ensure quality and no fake leads by partnering with lead generation solution providers who are the best at what they do. B2Lead is one such Preferred Partner with an amazing track record in content syndication and lead generation for over a decade," said TechConnectr's Samuels in a statement.