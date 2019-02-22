Dynata Acquires Reimagine Holdings
Private equity firm BV Investment Partners has sold Reimagine Holdings, a provider of data creation and business intelligence, to Dynata, a provider of first-party data and data services. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Reimagine Holdings consists of several business units, including Critical Mix, a provider of online survey and digital data; MarketSight, a provider of cloud-based data analysis and visualization platforms; and PopResearch, an automated brand and communications market research platform.
"When we searched for a partner to help us get to the next level, we quickly realized that BV understood our business and shared our vision to provide a full suite of insights solutions to help our clients make intelligent business decisions based on real data," said Reimagine's co-founder and managing partner, Hugh Davis, in a statement. "We are pleased to have worked closely with BV to drive this successful transaction."
"Over the last two and a half years, Reimagine has successfully executed on the aggressive growth plan we developed in partnership with management at the time of our investment," Justin Harrison, managing partner of BV Investment Partners, said in a statement. "The company has grown its executive team, developed several new data products and business offerings, expanded its customer base, and completed five add-on acquisitions. As a result, the company's earnings have grown significantly, and it is primed for the next stage of growth under new ownership."
"By implementing a number of strategic initiatives, as well as the successful integration of five businesses with continued strong growth, the company today is differentiated in the market by its size, sophistication, and breadth of services that will continue to thrive as an integral part of Dynata," Keith Price, another co-founder and managing partner at Reimagine, said in a statement.
