Dynata Acquires Reimagine Holdings

Private equity firm BV Investment Partners has sold Reimagine Holdings, a provider of data creation and business intelligence, to Dynata, a provider of first-party data and data services. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Reimagine Holdings consists of several business units, including Critical Mix, a provider of online survey and digital data; MarketSight, a provider of cloud-based data analysis and visualization platforms; and PopResearch, an automated brand and communications market research platform.