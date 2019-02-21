Epicor Adds DocuSign E-Signature Integration to DocStar ECM

Epicor Software has updated DocStar ECM with support for eSignatures, supporting organizations' digital transformation initiatives.

A new integration with DocuSign Signature, part of the company's broader System of Agreement platform, lets users sign agreements, including contracts, sales quotes, and mortgage applications, electronically.

"We're thrilled to partner with a leader in the enterprise software space like Epicor to deliver more efficient ways for companies to do business," said Mark Register, senior vice president of business development and channels at DocuSign, in a statement. "This new integration will allow our joint customers to come to agreement faster using the tools they are familiar with and working in every day."

New workflow and usability enhancements in DocStar ECM streamline the process of finding and validating information. In addition, new features support easier administration and greater flexibility in assigning workflow tasks.