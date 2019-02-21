  • February 21, 2019

mParticle Updates Audience Builder

mParticle, providers of a customer data platform (CDP) for multichannel companies, has upgraded its AudienceSync capabilities.

The latest additions to the program include the following:

  • Lifetime Audiences, which allows marketers to build audiences with an unlimited look-back window, helps drive seasonal promotions and maintain a long-term dialogue with customers. The previous capacity was a 90-day look-back, which limited the duration of the relationship with customers.
  • User Attribute Forwarding lets marketers send additional context with audiences that they connect to various marketing partners, rather than just audience lists themselves. Companies can create and sync a single audience, along with their associated attributes, create one-to-one experiences, scale their lookalike capabilities, hone their retargeting efforts, and better inform their real-time bidding (RTB) decisions, all while respecting customers' consent choices.

"When we launched our original audience system back in 2015, we knew that it would become a critical path to empowering brands to do more with their data," said Michael Katz, CEO and co-founder of mParticle, in a statement. "Now in 2019, what was once innovative is now the status quo, and this announcement is about continuing to push the envelope with what's possible regarding audience segmentation and activation."

CRM Covers
Free
for qualified subscribers
Subscribe Now Current Issue Past Issues
Best Practices Series
CRM Web Events
Reports & Research