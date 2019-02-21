mParticle Updates Audience Builder
mParticle, providers of a customer data platform (CDP) for multichannel companies, has upgraded its AudienceSync capabilities.
The latest additions to the program include the following:
- Lifetime Audiences, which allows marketers to build audiences with an unlimited look-back window, helps drive seasonal promotions and maintain a long-term dialogue with customers. The previous capacity was a 90-day look-back, which limited the duration of the relationship with customers.
- User Attribute Forwarding lets marketers send additional context with audiences that they connect to various marketing partners, rather than just audience lists themselves. Companies can create and sync a single audience, along with their associated attributes, create one-to-one experiences, scale their lookalike capabilities, hone their retargeting efforts, and better inform their real-time bidding (RTB) decisions, all while respecting customers' consent choices.
"When we launched our original audience system back in 2015, we knew that it would become a critical path to empowering brands to do more with their data," said Michael Katz, CEO and co-founder of mParticle, in a statement. "Now in 2019, what was once innovative is now the status quo, and this announcement is about continuing to push the envelope with what's possible regarding audience segmentation and activation."