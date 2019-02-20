  • February 20, 2019

Cogmento CRM Launches in Beta

Cogmento CRM, provider of customer relationship management software on the cloud, launched today with an open beta.

Cogmento's CRM software is enabled with blockchain technology. Only users of the Ethereum blockchain can log into the system using the MetaMask plugin for Chrome, Firefox, or Brave. Cogmento invites everyone to try its CRM free during this beta.

"Blockchain has inherent qualities of security and encryption of data. It's no surprise that cloud services will leverage opportunities to deliver next-generation web3 features in cloud services, and CRM with payments and identity management seemed like a good place to start," said Eric Stone, CEO of Cogmento, in a statement.

CRM Covers
Free
for qualified subscribers
Subscribe Now Current Issue Past Issues
Best Practices Series
CRM Web Events
Reports & Research