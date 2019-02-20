Cogmento CRM Launches in Beta
Cogmento CRM, provider of customer relationship management software on the cloud, launched today with an open beta.
Cogmento's CRM software is enabled with blockchain technology. Only users of the Ethereum blockchain can log into the system using the MetaMask plugin for Chrome, Firefox, or Brave. Cogmento invites everyone to try its CRM free during this beta.
"Blockchain has inherent qualities of security and encryption of data. It's no surprise that cloud services will leverage opportunities to deliver next-generation web3 features in cloud services, and CRM with payments and identity management seemed like a good place to start," said Eric Stone, CEO of Cogmento, in a statement.