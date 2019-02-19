CallRail Launches Agency Partner Program

<p">CallRail, a call tracking and analytics provider, today launched its Agency Partner Program to help agencies grow through co-marketing, custom resources and support, and inclusion in exclusive directories.

"CallRail is dedicated to providing ever-increasing value, not only to the agencies we work with but to their clients too," said Mary Pat Donnellon, chief revenue officer at CallRail, in a statement. "Our Agency Partner Program is designed to accelerate the way we're able to help digital marketing agencies succeed with CallRail. We have created new channels for them to market their businesses, new avenues for them to grow their revenue, and new resources for them to sell call tracking to prospects and clients."

CallRail's Agency Partner Program also gives partners an insiders' view of CallRail, opening exclusive certifications and feedback opportunities. As agencies bring more clients to CallRail, they will level up in the program's partner tiers. Each tier grants access to additional benefits, with revenue sharing included for partners on the program's highest tiers.

More than 75 digital marketing agencies pre-enrolled in CallRail's agency partner program.