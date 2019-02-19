Zuant to Launch Zuant iPhone 2.0

Zuant, providers of a mobile lead capture cloud solution, will unveil Zuant iPhone 2.0, its newest mobile sales application with multidevice GDPR compliance and badge scanning capabilities, next week.

Zuant iPhone 2.0 represents a major upgrade to the Zuant platform, with faster data sync when online, new one-scroll form access, and full optimization for iPhone X screens. It also features the very latest event badge contact capture, allied to more than 30 barcode options from more than 60 registration and badging companies around the world.

Zuant iPhone 2.0 also delivers intelligent sales lead capture, access to marketing collateral and videos, and real-time integration with marketing automation and CRM systems,

Zuant also offers full compliance with the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), allowing users to to monitor contact data on multiple mobile devices on- and offline. On Zuant Vaul in the cloud, system administrators now have full control of remote data, including GDPR-required functions, such data access and contact deletion requests.