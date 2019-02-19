New Company Majorel Launches

Customer experience services group Majorel formally launched today as a new global brand. The company is a rebranding of former Arvato CRM Solutions, Phone Group, Ecco Outsourcing, and Pioneers Outsourcing.

Majorel, which has more than 48,000 employees in 28 countries worldwide, was formed by combining the worldwide customer service businesses of Bertelsmann, the international media, services, and education company, and Morocco's Saham Group.

The business is investing heavily in its regional network and digital customer engagement capabilities. It plans to invest several hundred million dollars in geographical expansion, digital capabilities, and solutions that include analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation.

"We will see rapid growth and change in the customer experience industry over the course of the next decade. To meet the challenges and opportunities this brings, you need to find the perfect combination of people, technology, and global reach," said Thomas Mackenbrock, CEO of Majorel, in a statement. "At Majorel, we are ready to invest in our future and take advantage of these opportunities. The investments we're making in our people, in data, in technology, and in our regional network, will allow us to continue to deliver the transformation and reliability our clients need in our constantly changing world. As a result, we firmly believe we will be able to thrive in this exciting market; further strengthening our prominent position in EMEA, expanding our presence in emerging and growth markets, and continuing to expand our trusted partnerships with the world's most respected brands."

Majorel will hold a heavy presence in North America with more than 1,500 employees operating out of Valencia, Calif.; Chandler, Ariz.; Weaverville, N.C.; Waterloo, Ontario, Canada; and Monterrey, Mexico.