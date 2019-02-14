Mindmatrix Introduces Opportunity Recommendation Features

Sales and channel enablement software provider Mindmatrix has introduced a feature, called Opportunity Recommendation, which allows administrators to add recommendations or suggestions related to opportunities for their sales teams to follow.

The custom recommendations and insights related to opportunities can based on multiple factors, including the following:

Historical Opportunity Data, based on information derived by comparing a new opportunity with other, older opportunities of the same type;

Personal Historical Data, based on user-specific information tied to similar opportunities; and

Associated Contacts Data, based on information related to the contacts that are part of the opportunity.

The Opportunity Recommendation feature is Mindmatrix's second enhancement to the opportunity module in less than a year. Early last year, Mindmatrix had introduced a step-based process into the opportunity registration module.