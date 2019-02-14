Nintex Introduces Drawloop DocGen and Nintex Drawloop DocAutomation

Nintex, a provider of process management and automation, today launched Nintex Drawloop DocGen and Nintex Drawloop DocAutomation to increase productivity for sales professionals.

"Every sales team can benefit from automation," said Nintex CEO Eric Johnson in a statement. "By automating the creation, routing, and execution of data-driven documents with our Nintex Drawloop DocGen and DocAutomation apps, sellers can generate accurate proposals, quotes, invoices, welcome letters, contracts, and NDAs and execute any document requiring electronic signature fast with built-in Nintex Sign powered by Adobe Sign."

Nintex Drawloop DocGen merges data entered via customizable forms with custom or standard objects stored in company CRM systems or other systems of record. The information flows into pre-approved templates in Word, PowerPoint, Excel, or PDF formats.

Nintex Drawloop DocAutomation accelerates end-to-end sales processes with Drawloop DocGen, Nintex Forms, and Nintex Mobile Apps with built-in Nintex Workflow routing to simplify the capture of electronic signatures with Nintex Sign powered by Adobe Sign. Workflows can be customized to sales tasks, like updating CRM records or storing or routing documents for internal reviews and approvals. With the app, users can auto-assign tasks, alerts, and follow-ups.