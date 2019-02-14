Altify Becomes a LinkedIn Sales Navigator Application Platform (SNAP) Partner
Altify, a provider of digital sales transformation software, is now a LinkedIn Sales Navigator Application Platform (SNAP) partner.
Altify's integration with LinkedIn Sales Navigator allows users to leverage account and contact information directly from the Altify Relationship Map. Users can view contact details, get prompts on related leads, and get in touch with contacts directly, all without leaving Altify's Opportunity and Account Management applications.
"Our goal is to deliver great solutions that sales people and revenue teams use everyday," said Tammy Billington-Dynes, vice president of products at Altify, in a statement. "The integration of Altify Relationship Map with LinkedIn Sales Navigator brings together two best-of-breed solutions, enabling revenue teams to uncover, connect, and build relationships with all the right people. Now the entire team can maximize revenue in key accounts and win the opportunities that matter."
