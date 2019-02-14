Altify Becomes a LinkedIn Sales Navigator Application Platform (SNAP) Partner

Altify, a provider of digital sales transformation software, is now a LinkedIn Sales Navigator Application Platform (SNAP) partner.

Altify's integration with LinkedIn Sales Navigator allows users to leverage account and contact information directly from the Altify Relationship Map. Users can view contact details, get prompts on related leads, and get in touch with contacts directly, all without leaving Altify's Opportunity and Account Management applications.