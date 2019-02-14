G2.com Partners with LinkedIn Sales Navigator

G2.com, providers of a business marketplace, is partnering with LinkedIn to help sales teams connect with the right prospects at the right time. With lead recommendations powered by LinkedIn Sales Navigator, sales teams will be able to connect with the millions of buyers who are actively shopping on G2's business marketplace.

With this partnership, G2's Buyer Intent platform can now surface recommended leads through LinkedIn Sales Navigator. Using configurable email notifications, sales professionals are notified when target accounts are shopping on G2 and immediately see recommended contacts from the company. Recommendations are surfaced based on contact connections, sales preferences, search histories, and profile interactions.