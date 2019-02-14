G2.com Partners with LinkedIn Sales Navigator
G2.com, providers of a business marketplace, is partnering with LinkedIn to help sales teams connect with the right prospects at the right time. With lead recommendations powered by LinkedIn Sales Navigator, sales teams will be able to connect with the millions of buyers who are actively shopping on G2's business marketplace.
With this partnership, G2's Buyer Intent platform can now surface recommended leads through LinkedIn Sales Navigator. Using configurable email notifications, sales professionals are notified when target accounts are shopping on G2 and immediately see recommended contacts from the company. Recommendations are surfaced based on contact connections, sales preferences, search histories, and profile interactions.
"People don't buy today as a result of cold calls and emails. The power is in the hands of the buyers doing more research than ever before. As sales teams, we need to focus on accepting the modern buyer journey and connecting to the right buyers at the right time," said Matt Gorniak, chief revenue officer at G2, in a statement. "We've always been aligned with LinkedIn on this vision, and this integration helps us make it a reality."