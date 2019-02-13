Lexalytics Expands Availability of Its Text Analytics Suite

Lexalytics has made its entire text analytics and natural language processing (NLP) product suite available for deployment in any computing environment: on premises; private, public, or hybrid cloud; or individual workstation.

Previously, the only on-premises option from Lexalytics was its core Salience text analytics libraries, which are integrated into existing customer and business intelligence applications. Now Semantria, the company's text analytics RESTful API, as well as Lexalytics Intelligence Platform, a complete application for gathering, processing, modeling, analyzing, and visualizing relevant information extracted from unstructured text, can also be deployed on premises, in addition to a public or private-public cloud, hybrid configuration.

The move comes as Lexalytics has seen its on-premises business grow at twice the rate of its public cloud offering.