Lexalytics Expands Availability of Its Text Analytics Suite
Lexalytics has made its entire text analytics and natural language processing (NLP) product suite available for deployment in any computing environment: on premises; private, public, or hybrid cloud; or individual workstation.
Previously, the only on-premises option from Lexalytics was its core Salience text analytics libraries, which are integrated into existing customer and business intelligence applications. Now Semantria, the company's text analytics RESTful API, as well as Lexalytics Intelligence Platform, a complete application for gathering, processing, modeling, analyzing, and visualizing relevant information extracted from unstructured text, can also be deployed on premises, in addition to a public or private-public cloud, hybrid configuration.
The move comes as Lexalytics has seen its on-premises business grow at twice the rate of its public cloud offering.
"We're seeing a lot of demand from analytics teams within enterprises for a full text analytics stack not only in the public cloud but also in on-prem and hybrid environments," said Jeff Catlin, CEO of Lexalytics, in a statement. "We're pleased to be one of the only companies to offer a solution for processing unstructured data for any computer environment."