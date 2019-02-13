UBank Partners With FaceMe to Launch Mia, a Digital Assistant

UBank's Mia, a FaceMe Digital Human

Customers will be able to speak to Mia day and night, and she will answer more than 300 of the most common questions customers have about the home loan application process. Mia will complement UBank's home loan chatbot, RoboChat, and the Live Chat experience with UBank's advisors, to help customers apply for home loans.

Mia was created with FaceMe, a provider of AI-powered digital assistants for customer service.