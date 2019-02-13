  • February 13, 2019

UBank Partners With FaceMe to Launch Mia, a Digital Assistant

UBank later this month will roll out Mia, a digital home loan application assistant powered by artificial intelligence (AI). Mia is short for My Interactive Agent; she makes use of both IBM Watson and Cloud technologies.

UBank's Mia, a FaceMe Digital Human
Customers will be able to speak to Mia day and night, and she will answer more than 300 of the most common questions customers have about the home loan application process. Mia will complement UBank's home loan chatbot, RoboChat, and the Live Chat experience with UBank's advisors, to help customers apply for home loans.

Mia was created with FaceMe, a provider of AI-powered digital assistants for customer service.

"Our vision is to enable leading companies like UBank to create more meaningful and valuable experiences for their customers. Mia offers an emotionally connected experience for servicing customers making an exciting and important life decision. We are very excited about the opportunity to work with UBank and further validate the evolution of digital customer experience, FaceMe's CEO, Danny Tomsett, said in a statement.

"By bringing Mia to life, we're giving customers a whole new way to interact with their online home loan application and completely challenging the perception of a digital bank," said UBank CEO Lee Hatton in a statement.

