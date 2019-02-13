ActivEngage Launches Social Advantage

ActivEngage has launched Social Advantage, a suite of social media products that helps auto dealers target, engage, and convert shoppers into customers on Facebook. The fully-managed solution includes Marketplace inventory uploads, Messenger, and Facebook inventory ads.

"Now that Marketplace has proven itself as a viable source for customer engagement, dealers have asked for new ways to engage shoppers on that platform," said Eric Schlesinger, vice president of revenue at ActivEngage, in a statement. "Social Advantage fills that need by providing dealerships with the essential tools to sell cars on Facebook. And it's powered by the highest-converting digital messaging service in automotive. It's the ideal utility for savvy dealers who want to streamline processes and maximize results."

Social Advantage includes ActivEngage's inventory ads. Using advanced targeting technology, dealers can show inventory to in-market shoppers right within the News Feed and later retarget them with ads until they buy.

Other features include the following: