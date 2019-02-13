Adobe Updates Customer Experience Manager

Adobe has enhanced its Experience Manager, part of Adobe Marketing Cloud in Adobe Experience Cloud, to automate and simplify delivery of customer experiences for marketers and to allow IT to further accelerate app development.

The new product features enhanced workflows and enhanced personalization leveraging Adobe Sensei, the company's artificial intelligence and machine learning technology.

"Personalization at scale across every customer touchpoint is the holy grail of customer experience management or CXM. It requires the unification of content, data, and insights that only Adobe can provide," said Loni Stark, senior director of strategy and product marketing at Adobe, in a statement. "New innovations in Adobe Experience Manager make it easier for marketers and IT professionals to delight customers and create memory-making moments every time a customer interacts with the brand."

The new Experience Manager advancements for marketers let users do the following:

Design, deliver, and optimize experiences on digital displays of all sizes in physical venues, such as in-store screens or kiosks. This includes support for massive scale signage networks and publishing and approval workflows to speed up delivery and ensure consistency of in-store campaigns. Brands can dynamically personalize signage content like inventory or weather and uncover insights via Adobe Analyticsintegration. Shopping experiences can be created and managed through Experience Manager integration with Magento Commerce Cloud.

Manage and discover the right assets with Smart Tags that have been extended to video, using Adobe Sensei to automate video discovery. Visual Search, powered by Adobe Sensei, surfaces images similar to a specific asset within seconds. A new high-speed transfer service in Brand Portal helps users better manage assets with colleagues globally. Marketers can customize permission controls to ensure certain teams or geographies have access only to approved assets.

Optimize videos for any channel with Smart Crop for video, powered by Adobe Sensei.

Streamline and speed up content creation with Adobe Asset Link and then find, edit, and reuse digital assets that reside in Experience Manager directly within Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, and Adobe InDesign. Creatives can automatically find similar images in a matter of seconds with Visual Search in Asset Link. Additionally, new Core Components provide increased agility for experience creation.

Author multichannel customer communications with drag-and-drop features in Experience Manager Forms, allowing users to embed interactive content in customer communications, including advanced charting functionality and simplified data integrations. Deeper integration with Adobe Sign Cloud Signatures, part of Adobe Document Cloud, empowers customers to digitally sign documents.

Additionally, new hybrid content management system (CMS) capabilities in Experience Manager improve agility and flexibility for IT professionals and developers as they do the following: