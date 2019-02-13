Automat and AdLingo Bring Conversational AI to Display Advertising

Automat, a provider of conversational artificial intelligence solutions, has launched an integration with AdLingo to enable Automat-powered chatbots and virtual advisors to interact with consumers through display advertising on approximately 1 billion websites.

Automat's conversational AI capabilities, integrated with AdLingo, will allow traditional impression-based display ads to become two-way conversations all without users ever having to leave the pages they're on. L'Oreal Canada will be the first company to launch a campaign using the conversational display advertising offering from Automat and AdLingo.

Conversational display advertising will also enable companies to have one-on-one conversations at scale with consumers who click into their ads to receive guidance, recommendations, advice, consultation, and expertise.