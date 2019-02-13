Automat and AdLingo Bring Conversational AI to Display Advertising
Automat, a provider of conversational artificial intelligence solutions, has launched an integration with AdLingo to enable Automat-powered chatbots and virtual advisors to interact with consumers through display advertising on approximately 1 billion websites.
Automat's conversational AI capabilities, integrated with AdLingo, will allow traditional impression-based display ads to become two-way conversations all without users ever having to leave the pages they're on. L'Oreal Canada will be the first company to launch a campaign using the conversational display advertising offering from Automat and AdLingo.
Conversational display advertising will also enable companies to have one-on-one conversations at scale with consumers who click into their ads to receive guidance, recommendations, advice, consultation, and expertise.
"While many companies talk about their marketing as conversational, we think that anything less than an actual bi-directional, real-time interaction is not truly talking to your customer," said Andy Mauro, CEO and co-founder of Automat, in a statement. "Brands that succeed know their customers and meet their needs in the moment. Providing a virtual advisor to your consumer on your website, or now via a conversational display ad, delivers enhanced service while ensuring you're learning about your consumers in a transparent and opt-in way. Consumers are in control of what they share when they chat with a brand, and brands can be assured that a real person got value out of the service they provided when consumers spend multiple minutes engaging."
"Automat is one of a select few preferred AI platforms that AdLingo has chosen to bring conversational display advertising to market," said Vic Fatnani, co-founder and general manager of AdLingo, in a statement. "Through AI platforms like Automat, brands have the opportunity to become the first in their industry to gain experience and competitive advantage utilizing this new form of digital advertising."
