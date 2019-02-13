Insightly Extends Its CRM Solution
Insightly today launched a new version of its CRM product with innovations in territory visualization, pricing and quoting, and analytics.
"One of Insightly's core values is that we build product that makes the complex simple," said Anthony Smith, founder and CEO of Insightly, in a statement. "We have always taken great care to ensure that our product is beautifully designed yet functionally rich enough to address a broad range of use cases across all industries. With this new release, we have further extended our core functionality without ever compromising on user experience and ease of use."
Insightly CRM offers data visualization and business intelligence, right out of the box and at no extra cost. This latest release adds even greater capabilities, including the following:
- Territory Visualization, allowing users to visually represent key metrics, such as territory coverage, sales pipeline, deals closed, and active projects, all geographically on more than 30 regional and international maps.
- Calculated Fields, allowing users to incorporate calculations into reports, cards, and dashboards using source data from within the CRM and perform a broad array of mathematical functions and logic. The resulting analysis can be rendered in multiple formats.
- Custom Validation, allowing users to invoke business rules that govern important transactions within the CRM.
- Products, Pricebooks, and Quotes, to help users determine the best sales price.