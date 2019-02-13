Insightly Extends Its CRM Solution

Insightly today launched a new version of its CRM product with innovations in territory visualization, pricing and quoting, and analytics.

"One of Insightly's core values is that we build product that makes the complex simple," said Anthony Smith, founder and CEO of Insightly, in a statement. "We have always taken great care to ensure that our product is beautifully designed yet functionally rich enough to address a broad range of use cases across all industries. With this new release, we have further extended our core functionality without ever compromising on user experience and ease of use."

Insightly CRM offers data visualization and business intelligence, right out of the box and at no extra cost. This latest release adds even greater capabilities, including the following: