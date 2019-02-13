Como and Revel Systems Expand Partnership

Como, provider of the Como Sense customer engagement and marketing solution, has been named a Revel Systems strategic partner, enabling it to provide new product bundles and increased product integrations to Revel clients.

Revel Systems offers a cloud-based point-of-sale and complete business management platform.

"For the last 18 months, we have worked together to provide restaurant and retail chains with an integrated point-of-sale (POS) and customer engagement solution," said Yair Holtzer, president of Como America, in a statement. "The combination of Como Sense's data-driven marketing tools with Revel Systems' powerful POS has enabled our mutual clients to deliver a seamless customer engagement solution that incorporates a branded mobile app, a wide choice of loyalty programs, actionable business insights, and marketing automation in order to deliver the right incentives at the right time."

Some joint clients of Como and Revel Systems include Jack's Stir Brew Coffee, 7Leaves, Lemon Shark, Squisito Pizza, Pecos Pit, It's Boba Time, The Bean NYC, and Over the Top Cake Supplies.

"We are excited about the strong market acceptance of the joint Revel and Como solution, and we're looking forward to providing merchants with a more robust and feature-rich combined loyalty and POS offering that arms merchants with meaningful analytics to help grow their businesses and increase customer spend," said Chris Lybeer, chief strategy officer at Revel Systems, in a statement. "Revel is committed to partnering with vendors such as Como that help our clients meet their rapidly evolving digital commerce initiatives."

Como and Revel Systems first partnered in 2017 to deliver a customer loyalty solution.