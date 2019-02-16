Sakari Adds Text Messaging to HubSpot

Using a new HubSpot text messaging integration from Sakari, businesses can now directly add texting to their HubSpot accounts.

With the addition of the Sakari software, HubSpot users can send text messages individually and in automated workflows. On each contact record, a new "Send SMS" module is added, and every sent and received message is tracked on the contacts timeline. Workflows allow users to automatically send text messages when any upstream trigger events occurs.

"We're super excited about the announcement of our HubSpot SMS integration. Our mission is to help businesses communicate more personally, more quickly, and at scale, and this is a great step toward that," said Adam Horsman, co-founder of Sakari, in a statement. "Businesses of all sizes can quickly and easily integrate our messaging with their HubSpot account. In about 60 seconds you can start sending personalized messages, all with just a few clicks. Sending a message costs pennies, and we can deliver thousands of messages to your contacts in seconds."

Messaging plans start at $38 per month and it's free to get started.