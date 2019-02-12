Import.io Acquires Connotate
Import.io, a web data integration solutions provider, has acquired Connotate, a provider of web data extraction. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Connotate brings new technology to Import.io, including eight patents
"With Connotate, Import.io is acquiring blue-chip enterprise customers, innovative technology, and outstanding domain expertise, further establishing us as the undisputed leader in web data integration," said Gary Read, CEO of Import.io, in a statement. "External spend on web data extraction is growing 70 percent annually as organizations shift from internal engineering-led projects to enterprise-class SaaS. This acquisition will help us to continue to rapidly scale to meet the exploding demand for our solution and, most importantly, will further enable us to help our customers achieve success and competitive advantage. All customers, whether currently with Connotate or Import.io, will benefit."
"We are thrilled to be joining Import.io. This is a great opportunity for our customers, our employees, and our success," said Vincent Sgro, founder of Connotate, who will join Import.io as chief scientist, in a statement. "We've competed against Import.io for a long time and were always very impressed by their leadership and continued success. Joining forces means bigger and better things for both our customers and theirs."