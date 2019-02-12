Dynata Enters Strategic Alliance with TruSignal

Dynata, a data services provider, now enables companies to expand their first-party research data into targetable audiences through a strategic alliance with TruSignal, a predictive scoring and people-based marketing business.

Through this alliance, companies can use selected segments from survey responses they have collected through Dynata as seed data to power audience expansion.

Dynata actively maintains more than 2,700 profile attributes as part of its global panel data covering millions of opted-in consumers. TruSignal can now use these seed data segments to train its artificial intelligence-powered predictive scoring engine to identify look-alike audiences at scale. Powered by TruSignal's TruAudience Platform, 247 million U.S. adults are scored based on cross-validated, people-based offline data spanning 16 categories and covering 99 percent of U.S. adults. Audiences identified by the solution are addressable across all digital channels and devices, including email, display, video, mobile, and addressable television.