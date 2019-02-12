Dynata Enters Strategic Alliance with TruSignal
Dynata, a data services provider, now enables companies to expand their first-party research data into targetable audiences through a strategic alliance with TruSignal, a predictive scoring and people-based marketing business.
Through this alliance, companies can use selected segments from survey responses they have collected through Dynata as seed data to power audience expansion.
Dynata actively maintains more than 2,700 profile attributes as part of its global panel data covering millions of opted-in consumers. TruSignal can now use these seed data segments to train its artificial intelligence-powered predictive scoring engine to identify look-alike audiences at scale. Powered by TruSignal's TruAudience Platform, 247 million U.S. adults are scored based on cross-validated, people-based offline data spanning 16 categories and covering 99 percent of U.S. adults. Audiences identified by the solution are addressable across all digital channels and devices, including email, display, video, mobile, and addressable television.
"With this combined solution, brands can now create a seamless connection from consumer research to marketing activation," said Laura Lewellyn, vice president of data strategy and partnerships at Dynata, in a statement. "This innovative collaboration will drive better campaign outcomes by converting high quality research data directly into addressable audiences at scale – with the accuracy of offline data attributes and the speed and immediacy of digital technology."
"We're excited to join forces with Dynata," said David Dowhan, CEO and founder of TruSignal, in a statement. "With our TruAudiencePlatform and the unique combination of Dynata's insights based on customer-collected survey data and TruSignal's AI and offline, people-based data, we're creating custom, scalable audiences to drive more accurate and efficient targeting decisions for marketers."