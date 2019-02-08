Zappix Launches Service Interruption Management Solution for Utilities

Zappix has launched Service Interruption Management to help ease the pressure on utility providers' call centers during service interruptions by providing their customers with digital self-service solutions.

Automatic outbound service updates maintain continuous communication between utility providers and their customers until service is restored. The solution also leverages Zappix's RPA Engine and Zappix Visual IVR.

"Our new solution handles the flood of interrupted service calls easily with Zappix Visual IVR and provides proactive, continuous updates to customers looking for more information until service is restored using RPA and proactive Outbound Engagement," said Yossi Abraham, Zappix's president, in a statement. "Utility providers looking to save time and money can now let Zappix handle calls and customer communication while they focus on restoring service."

Through Zappix On-Demand Apps and Visual IVR technology, Zappix Service Interruption Management provides a cloud-based platform that can be integrated into back-end systems like IVR and CRM.

Zappix Service Interruption Management provides the following: