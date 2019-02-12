Constant Contact Launches Marketing Advisor Program

Constant Contact, a provider of small business marketing solutions, has launched the Marketing Advisor program, a combination of dedicated personal and online resources to provide small businesses with strategic and actionable guidance about digital marketing.

Constant Contact's Marketing Advisor program offers one-on-one access to in-house experts with experience in small business and nonprofit marketing. It also provides access to a community of fellow small business owners who can provide further insights and inspiration.

Constant Contact's Marketing Advisor program includes the following:

A 30-minute phone call each month with a dedicated in-house marketing expert;

A customized, actionable plan;

Access to a series of online resources;

Strategic direction;

Guidance for optimization activities, including list management and growth, email design, automated welcome series, and reporting reviews;

Exclusive access to curated content;

Access to a private community board and moderated group chats; and

An exclusive customer support phone number that puts the customer's call into a priority queue.