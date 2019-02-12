Constant Contact Launches Marketing Advisor Program
Constant Contact, a provider of small business marketing solutions, has launched the Marketing Advisor program, a combination of dedicated personal and online resources to provide small businesses with strategic and actionable guidance about digital marketing.
Constant Contact's Marketing Advisor program offers one-on-one access to in-house experts with experience in small business and nonprofit marketing. It also provides access to a community of fellow small business owners who can provide further insights and inspiration.
Constant Contact's Marketing Advisor program includes the following:
- A 30-minute phone call each month with a dedicated in-house marketing expert;
- A customized, actionable plan;
- Access to a series of online resources;
- Strategic direction;
- Guidance for optimization activities, including list management and growth, email design, automated welcome series, and reporting reviews;
- Exclusive access to curated content;
- Access to a private community board and moderated group chats; and
- An exclusive customer support phone number that puts the customer's call into a priority queue.
"Small businesses are constantly bombarded by advertising telling them that digital marketing is quick and easy, but that's just not the reality. They have to juggle everything from marketing automation to social media to email and e-commerce marketing. It creates a real burden. We realized our customers need advice developing strategies and building campaigns," said Kim Simone, Constant Contact's chief transformation officer, in a statement. "Even small business owners who have a good strategy and get a taste for success need guidance reaching the next level. The Marketing Advisor program offers the one-to-one helpline they need to generate results and make better use of their time."