SugarCRM Releases Winter '19 Edition, Hint Insights, and Momentum

SugarCRM today releaseed the Winter '19 edition of its core Customer Relationship Management (CRM) application and added Hint Insights to its Hint product and Momentum to its Customer Journeys application.

The new features and updates offered in the SugarCRM Winter '19 release include the following:

Comments Log, enabling employees to keep relevant conversations within Sugar and collaborate and contribute their customer knowledge in one place;

The ability to download any report type to a CSV file;

Product Catalog Quick Picks Dashlet, which provides users with their most recent and frequently used products; and

The ability to automatically create and update multiple related records in Advanced Workflow and generate feedback as part of process design.

"When it comes to business success, understanding customers is key. At SugarCRM, we've always focused on helping our customers to develop better business relationships. To build those relationships and stay relevant in the eyes of their customers, businesses need to pay close attention to what their customers' behavior is telling them," said Rich Green, chief product officer and chief technology officer at SugarCRM, in a statement. "The latest Sugar release gives our customers access to higher-quality information and improved collaboration facilities, ensuring businesses can base decisions on customer and employee insights. It's an approach we take ourselves here at SugarCRM, with the habits, feedback, and insight of our customers, helping to drive our own innovation."

SugarCRM also added Hint Insights to its flagship intelligence product, SugarCRM Hint. Hint, now with Insights, pushes relevant signals to users via multiple channels, alerting them to breaking developments, news activity, and important signals within key accounts, as well as messages emerging from the wider industry.

Hint Insights includes the following:

Enhanced real-time multichannel alerts;

Configurable filters for keywords and other relevant data events, such as funding announcements, personnel changes, or mergers and acquisitions, among client accounts;

Email alerts, daily digest reports, and dashlets.

Located within Customer Journeys, the new Momentum application allows users to track the progress of sellers and service representatives through Customer Journeys in accordance to timescales. Maximum points are awarded when activities are completed within set time-frames, while points are deducted in instances where activities exceed their allotted timing.