Bespoke Launches Chatbot Marketing Platform

Bespoke has added Consumer Connect for Bebot to its Bebot artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot concierge service, allowing businesses to connect with customers with personalized communications.

Bebot's new feature will help businesses run surveys or promotions through the chat interface. After completing a wifi authentication, customers can be redirected into a Bebot chat window. From first-time visitors to loyal customers, each user is provided with specialized assistance by Bebot. Guests can offer feedback through the chatbot. Businesses can also promote new products or services through the chat.

First launched in 2017, Bebot already provides AI-powered concierge services in hotels globally. Users can ask specific questions related to their travel plans by chat and receive tips, directions and reviews without leaving the chat screen.