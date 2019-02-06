Aha! Releases TruRotation Ad/Concept Testing
Aha!, providers of an online qualitative technology platform, has released an advanced multi-day TruRotation Ad/Concept testing feature as part of its suite of market research tools.
Using a proprietary algorithm to rotate ideas equally over multiple days, TruRotation allows insight strategists and researchers to deliver a randomized but exact balance of idea presentation for qualitative/quantitative ad, concept, and idea testing for consumer and B2B market research studies.
"Testing more than two to three concepts in one sitting has always been a best practice challenge for market researchers," said Ray Fischer, CEO of Aha, in a statement. "Respondents get some idea cross-pollination when they see too many ideas at once, and their focus diminishes, as do their contributions with each successive idea past two or three. TruRotation technology eliminates any potential human-assigned rotation errors, and because they see only a few ideas at a time, delivers deeper richer feedback to qualitative concept tests.
"In collaboration with our clients, we've truly created a world-class tool that goes beyond the multi-day concept testing tools in the marketplace today," Fischer said. "TruRotation is a real leap forward driven by both technology and a human understanding."