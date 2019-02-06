Aha! Releases TruRotation Ad/Concept Testing

Aha!, providers of an online qualitative technology platform, has released an advanced multi-day TruRotation Ad/Concept testing feature as part of its suite of market research tools.

Using a proprietary algorithm to rotate ideas equally over multiple days, TruRotation allows insight strategists and researchers to deliver a randomized but exact balance of idea presentation for qualitative/quantitative ad, concept, and idea testing for consumer and B2B market research studies.