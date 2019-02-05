  • February 5, 2019

SurveyMonkey Launches Customization Features

SurveyMonkey today launched enhanced survey features that let users add branding elements, layouts, colors, and much more.

"With our new themes, customers can create beautiful on-brand surveys by leveraging elements like vibrant colors, hero product shots, and layouts that will elevate the survey-taking experience, which is an important brand touchpoint. We believe these elements help establish trust between organizations and their customers," said Samantha Bufton, vice president of product at SurveyMonkey, in a statement. "We are committed to helping businesses improve their overall customer experience and engagement so that they can gather better insights to make data-driven business decisions."

The new features are mobile-friendly and offer new themes that give users control over the look and feel of their surveys. With them, users can do the following:

  • Upload images to display on survey backgrounds or browse a database of thousands of stock photos;
  • Position survey questions with custom layouts to fit perfectly with image backgrounds;
  • Choose from a library of prebuilt themes crafted by SurveyMonkey experts.; and
  • Change fonts, colors, add logos, access white labeling options, and more.

