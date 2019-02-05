SurveyMonkey Launches Customization Features

SurveyMonkey today launched enhanced survey features that let users add branding elements, layouts, colors, and much more.

"With our new themes, customers can create beautiful on-brand surveys by leveraging elements like vibrant colors, hero product shots, and layouts that will elevate the survey-taking experience, which is an important brand touchpoint. We believe these elements help establish trust between organizations and their customers," said Samantha Bufton, vice president of product at SurveyMonkey, in a statement. "We are committed to helping businesses improve their overall customer experience and engagement so that they can gather better insights to make data-driven business decisions."

The new features are mobile-friendly and offer new themes that give users control over the look and feel of their surveys. With them, users can do the following: