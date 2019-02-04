Pegasystems Upgrades Healthcare Suite

Pegasystems has enhanced its suite of healthcare applications, includingPega Care Management, Pega Customer Service for Healthcare, and Pega Marketing, to create a seamlessly connected, unified healthcare engagement platform that provides a more collaborative, transparent environment to deliver proactive, personalized patient and member experiences.

Part of the Pega Infinity suite of digital transformation solutions, Pega's healthcare solutions are now available as a fully unified platform, providing a comprehensive view into the entire health experience, from disease and care management to customer service interactions and outreach. With it, healthcare providers and payers can create fully connected experiences, document entire health journeys, and resolve issues.

New features include the following:

Enhanced, holistic customer views with artificial intelligence-powered dashboards that analyze historic and contextual data and events and recommend the next best action to take for individuals to improve engagement and care. This includes post-procedure outreach, early intervention when a member's risk scores increase, and appointment reminders, delivered in real time as needed.

Role-based security that prevents unauthorized data access.

Proactive and preemptive service enabled by AI that can analyze patient and member data to recognize engagement opportunities and anticipate issues before they arise. If a patient has an upcoming appointment and has previously missed appointments or has a transportation barrier, a care navigator can proactively provide a rideshare voucher with a reminder about what to expect once they arrive.

Advanced engagement capabilities to help organizations determine appropriate individual communications.

Self-service capabilities that enable patients and members to handle actions like IoT data sharing, benefit inquiries, provider selection, and wellness program enrollment without engaging with a representative. Pega's chatbots provide detailed responses, while natural language processing identifies issues and sentiment and either automates responses, or seamlessly reroutes to an agent.