Gainsight Launches Product Experience (PX) Platform

Gainsight, a provider of customer growth solutions, today launched the Gainsight PX product experience platform.

Built following Gainsight's recent acquisition of Aptrinsic, Gainsight PX helps product leaders make data-driven decisions, engage users directly within the product, and demonstrate the business impact of their investments.

"One of the main reasons we acquired Aptrinsic in 2018 was because we realized true customer success starts with a delightful product," said Nick Mehta, CEO of Gainsight. "As a former product manager, I understand the struggles people in the product management role face, and I'm proud that the introduction of Gainsight PX offers the first and only platform to help subscription businesses maximize retention through customer success and product management."

Gainsight PX enables product teams to do the following: