Taptica Acquires RhythmOne

Taptica, a provider of advertising technologies, plans to acquire RhythmOne, a provider of cross-screen solutions focused on connected TV, for $176 million.

The acquisition will bring together RhythmOne and Tremor Video DSP, which Taptica acquired in August 2017. Ofer Druker, who has led Tremor Video DSP as executive chairman, will be appointed CEO of the enlarged group.

"We're excited to announce the acquisition of RhythmOne, which will allow us to combine its strong pedigree in CTV media with Tremor Video DSP's years of experience in TV retargeting to create a robust and powerful video company that will be able to offer a variety of advanced capabilities to our clients. RhythmOne will also add to our media exchange capabilities through its Private Marketplace (PMP), helping us offer enhanced reach, quality, and results," Druker said in a statement.

RhythmOne offers programmatic video capabilities based on an advanced media offering and enabled by RhythmMax, a robust exchange. The alignment in business models with Tremor Video DSP will provide immediate scale, and the addition of RhythmOne’s unique audience data and analytics capabilities will create a full stack solution for advertisers.

Additionally, RhythmOne's acquisition of YuMe brings relationships with large-scale, tier-one advertisers, access to premium inventory and provides extended reach into CTV. YuMe and Tremor Video DSP will work together with strong cross-selling opportunities.