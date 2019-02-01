Exceed Integrates with HubSpot

Exceed.ai has joined HubSpot as a Connect Beta Integrator and integrated its artificial intelligence-powered sales assistant to HubSpot CRM.

Companies using HubSpot can now use Exceed's AI-Powered Sales Assistant to automatically engage, qualify, and nurture prospects. Exceed will serve the best leads in HubSpot to reps and automatically schedule qualified meetings directly on their calendars. Exceed's Assistant will record every email conversation in the HubSpot CRM.

HubSpot's Connect Program is an ecosystem of third-party integrations. HubSpot works with Connect integrators to help grow their business through listing, marketing, and distribution resources to increase shared customers.