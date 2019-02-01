Pulseway Launches MSP Toolkit

Pulseway, a provider of remote monitoring and management (RMM) software, has added the Pulseway MSP Toolkit to the Pulseway Platform, which can be accessed directly from the Pulseway interface.

The MSP Toolkit allows users to enhance their current marketing activities by customizing Pulseway-generated campaigns with their own logos and go-to-market differentiation

In addition to customized digital marketing capabilities, the MSP Toolkit helps users with analytical sales and assessment proposals and cross-selling.