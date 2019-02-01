Pulseway Launches MSP Toolkit
Pulseway, a provider of remote monitoring and management (RMM) software, has added the Pulseway MSP Toolkit to the Pulseway Platform, which can be accessed directly from the Pulseway interface.
The MSP Toolkit allows users to enhance their current marketing activities by customizing Pulseway-generated campaigns with their own logos and go-to-market differentiation
In addition to customized digital marketing capabilities, the MSP Toolkit helps users with analytical sales and assessment proposals and cross-selling.
"MSPs are focused on growth and expansion, but often fall down when it comes to marketing themselves to prospective customers," said Marius Mihalec, founder and CEO of Pulseway, in a statement. "With the launch of the MSP Toolkit, Pulseway is taking the digital marketing burden off of the shoulders of the MSP and creating a cohesive and customized marketing vehicle for Pulseway MSP customers to promote and, ultimately, grow their businesses. The MSP Toolkit will be a dynamic, evolving resource that Pulseway will continue to invest in as the market and needs of our customers change."