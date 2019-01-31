mParticle Launches Data Master to Help Users Improve Data Quality

mParticle, provider of a customer data platform (CDP), has launched Data Master as part of its core platform offering. With Data Master, companies now have granular visibility and control into how their data flows in and out of mParticle and can establish a unified data strategy based on clean, consistent data.

With Data Master, engineering and product teams can audit the data pipeline to identify and resolve issues. Users also gain a full understanding of the data being used due to event-specific contextual details available in Data Master.