Matrix Solutions Partners with Aspirant
Matrix Solutions, providers of an ad sales platform for media, is partnering with Aspirant, a management consulting and technology firm to provide media companies with greater customization capabilities within Monarch's full ad platform and reporting and analytic modules, as well as additional system integrations and other workflow enhancements.
Aspirant's alliance with Matrix Solutions allows media companies to customize their workflows within the ad sales platform and leverage the Monarch platform to integrate other systems and technologies and leverage their data in new ways.
"Our objective is to provide our clients and prospects with an ecosystem that allows them a platform that meets, and exceeds, their evolving needs. Our core strength and value at Matrix is our focus on providing products and services designed for media – clean data, security and procedures for media sales organizations alongside metrics and reporting for our industry. This relationship allows us to provide an end-to-end ecosystem of customized development and flexibility that many generic systems have," said Mark Gorman, CEO of Matrix Solutions, in a statement. "This integration will play a significant role in helping our customers enhance individual workflows, drive greater value and achieve impactful results with clear, demonstrable ROI."
"Aspirant's unique combination of technology and management consulting capability helps our clients get to the true root of their business challenges and rapidly address those challenges with practical and sustainable solutions. There is tremendous value in combining this approach with Matrix Solutions' dedication to meeting rapidly changing customer needs and to supporting their overall experience," said Mike McClaine, president of Aspirant, in a statement. "As a result, we are looking forward to a successful partnership with Matrix Solutions to empower their customers with the ability to tailor the Monarch platform to meet specific business needs."