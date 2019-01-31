Matrix Solutions Partners with Aspirant

Matrix Solutions, providers of an ad sales platform for media, is partnering with Aspirant, a management consulting and technology firm to provide media companies with greater customization capabilities within Monarch's full ad platform and reporting and analytic modules, as well as additional system integrations and other workflow enhancements.

Aspirant's alliance with Matrix Solutions allows media companies to customize their workflows within the ad sales platform and leverage the Monarch platform to integrate other systems and technologies and leverage their data in new ways.