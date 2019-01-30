AgilOne Partners with Snowflake

AgilOne, providers of a customer data platform, and Snowflake Computing, providers of a data warehouse built for the cloud, today announced a strategic partnership to launch a joint solution that will offer reporting and full SQL access to processed, record-level data within AgilOne with fast query performance via Snowflake. It will make vast amounts of omnichannel customer data, enhanced with online-offline identity resolution and behavioral and predictive analytics, accessible to marketing, IT, and data science teams.

The partnership provides Snowflake's cloud-built data warehouse as part of the AgilOne platform, enabling unlimited concurrent query loads with instant and infinite up and down scaling. With Snowflake Data Sharing, customers gain direct and immediate access to AgilOne's data for advanced analytics use-cases without having to move data or manage custom ETL processes. Data scientists can create their own models and feed them back into the AgilOne platform.