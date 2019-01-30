AgilOne Partners with Snowflake
AgilOne, providers of a customer data platform, and Snowflake Computing, providers of a data warehouse built for the cloud, today announced a strategic partnership to launch a joint solution that will offer reporting and full SQL access to processed, record-level data within AgilOne with fast query performance via Snowflake. It will make vast amounts of omnichannel customer data, enhanced with online-offline identity resolution and behavioral and predictive analytics, accessible to marketing, IT, and data science teams.
The partnership provides Snowflake's cloud-built data warehouse as part of the AgilOne platform, enabling unlimited concurrent query loads with instant and infinite up and down scaling. With Snowflake Data Sharing, customers gain direct and immediate access to AgilOne's data for advanced analytics use-cases without having to move data or manage custom ETL processes. Data scientists can create their own models and feed them back into the AgilOne platform.
"Customer data platforms (CDPs) have become the cornerstone for omnichannel companies to gain insights into customers and enable timely, consistent, relevant and personalized customer experiences," Snowflake's vice president of alliances, Walter Aldana, said in a statement. "AgilOne's CDP is uniquely equipped to support the scale that enterprise companies require, and our integration with AgilOne ensures any data querying or reporting use case within the AgilOne platform is supported with high performance."
"AgilOne has historically been excellent at collecting and unifying customer data from online and offline sources, but customers needed a way to get direct access to a wealth of data with speed and agility. They also needed to share data across systems; for example, between AgilOne's CDP and an external data visualization tool. Our integration with Snowflake enables this type of data-sharing without requiring us to ETL all their data back to them after it's processed through our system. This makes accessing and using AgilOne data easier than ever before," AgilOne's chief product officer, Gangadhar Konduri, said in a statement.
